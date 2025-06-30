Here's What Manager Dan Wilson Had to Say About Eduard Bazardo's Solid Month
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bullpen was taxed almost down to its last arm during the team's 10-game road trip.
Over that stretch, right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo was one of the team's go-to arms.
Bazardo pitched in six of the Mariners' 10 road games. He's made an appearance in 10 of the squad's last 16 games dating back to the last homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox.
On the road trip, Bazardo struck out six batters in seven innings, walked four (one intentionally) and allowed one earned run on three hits (one home run). He pitched the 11th and 12th innings in Seattle's 7-6 win against the Texas Rangers on June 27.
In June, Bazardo has made 14 appearances and has posted a 1.15 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 15.2 innings pitched. He has a 2.91 ERA overall this year with 37 strikeouts in 43.1 innings across 37 outings.
"He's been in a lot of different roles and different situations in those games," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Monday. "And boy, he has really delivered. I think you see with him, with all our guys, we tell them this. Their aggression in the strike zone and getting ahead is so important. I think Eduard has been able to do that and do that consistently, especially in those big situations. He's delivered."
Bazardo is in the 84th percentile of the major leagues this season with an eight pitching run value, according to Baseball Savant. His xERA (3.34) and xBA (.220) rank in the 70th and 80th percentile in the majors, respectively.
Bazardo has been a jack-of-all-trades for Seattle and has been used in a variety of situations in low and high leverage, and he'll continued to play a major roll in the club's bullpen going forward. As of Monday, he's second on the team with 37 appearances this season.
