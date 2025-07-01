Seattle Mariners GM Justin Hollander Gives Update on Status of Jorge Polanco
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners used almost every arm and bat at their disposal during a three-game series against the Texas Rangers from June 27-29.
All three games went to extra innings and both teams exhausted their benches and bullpens. The Mariners ultimately won the series two games to one.
One player that didn't make an appearance during the final two games of the series was Jorge Polanco. He went 1-for-4 with two RBIs in Game 1 of the series Friday.
Polanco was out of the lineup for the last two games of the series and was also absent from the order for Seattle's first game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday at T-Mobile Park.
According to Mariners general manager Justin Hollander, who spoke to the media before the game against the Royals on Monday, Polanco's absence is due to a sore left knee — the same one he underwent surgery for in the offseason. Polanco's knee flared up after a play against the Chicago Cubs on June 22 where he clipped the heel of first baseman Vidal Bruhjan while trying to reach first.
According to Hollander, the sore knee isn't a long-term concern. Polanco visited with his doctor, who gave all-clear. Polanco was available off the bench for the final two games against Texas and will be available for Monday's game against Kansas City. He's expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday.
"He saw his doctor when he was in Dallas just to make sure nothing happened with the knee that he had surgery on," Hollander said. "Dr. (Dan) Cooper felt good about where he's at, so anticipate him being available full-go tomorrow, off the bench tonight."
Polanco has scored 26 runs in 67 games this season. He's hit nine doubles and 11 home runs with 38 RBIs this season and has slashed .248/.302/.434 with a .736 OPS.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
DAN WILSON COMMENTS ON EDUARD BAZARDO'S SOLID STRETCH: The Seattle Mariners manager discussed the versatile reliever's June and road trip with the team before a series against the Kansas City Royals. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: COULD RECENT ROAD TRIP BE A TURNING POINT FOR MITCH GARVER?: Seattle's backup catcher had an offensive showcase in several games on the team's 10-game road trip, which could lead to more consistent contributions from the former World Series champion. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES WIN AGAINST RANGERS:The Mariners secured the overall season series record against their American League West foes over the weekend.CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.