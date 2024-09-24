Here's the Extremely Unlikely Way in Which the Seattle Mariners Can Still Win the AL West
After beating the Houston Astros on Monday night, the Seattle Mariners have a 12.0 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs.
As part of that, the Ms have a 2.6 percent chance to win the American League West. It's obviously unlikely, but here's the way in which it can happen.
The Mariners need to sweep the Astros:
This one is a must for Seattle. Any win by the Astros in next two games wins them the division and relegates the Mariners to only hoping for the wild card. But even if the Mariners sweep the Astros, they will still be 2.0 games back with three games to play.
Then what happens?
The Mariners need to finish two games better than Houston to take advantage of the tiebreaker they own. The Mariners finish out the regular season with the A's while the Astros take on the playoff-bound Cleveland Guardians. If the M's sweep the A's, they would need the Guardians to take at least one-of-three from Houston. If the M's were to lose one against the A's, they would need a Guardians sweep.
Considering the Guardians are playing for the top spot in the American League playoff picture, they have something to play for in that series, which is good for the Mariners.
However, none of this matters without the M's continued success in the Lone Star State. The M's and Astros will play Game 2 of the series on Tuesday night at 5:10 p.m. PT.
Logan Gilbert will pitch for Seattle while Framber Valdez pitches for Houston.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's win in Houston on Monday night and why it was his favorite win of the year. He also discusses the playoff scenarios and has an in-depth talk with Todd Raleigh, the father of Cal Raleigh, about his son's season, career, upbringing and growth. CLICK HERE:
STILL GOT IT: Ichiro was hanging out in Japan this week and showed he still has incredible skills on the diamond. CLICK HERE:
SCOTT TO CINCY: Could Scott Servais be the new manager for the Cincinnati Reds after they fired David Bell? CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: