Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners will have an opportunity to close out a 10-game road trip in a three-game series against the Texas Rangers beginning at 5:05 p.m. PT on Friday at Globe Life Field.
The Mariners will enter the set against their American League West rivals 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the division and 1.5 games ahead of the Rangers. A series win or sweep would give Seattle a winning record on the road trip and would bolster the club's advantage in the AL Wild Card race. The M's entered Friday a half-game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Texas.
Friday, June 27 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (Texas)
Logan Gilbert is still trying to find his midseason form after over a month-long stay on the injured list. He's made two starts since returning from a right flexor strain. He's pitched five innings in his last two respective outings against the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs on June 16 and 22. He struck out 16 batters in those two outings but also allowed six combined earned runs on 11 hits (four home runs).
Nathan Eovaldi will be making his first start for the Rangers since he was placed on the injured list June 1 (retroactive to May 29) with right elbow inflammation. He has a 1.56 ERA this season with 73 strikeouts in 69.1 innings pitched across 12 starts.
Saturday, June 28 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Kumar Rocker/TBD (Texas)
Bryan Woo is coming off two consecutive quality starts and has continued his streak of outings of six or more innings. He pitched six innings and tied a career-high with nine fanned batters against the Minnesota Twins on June 23. He walked one and allowed two earned runs on six hits (two home runs).
Kumar Rocker has struggled to go deep into his starts this season. In eight outings, he's gone through the sixth inning just once. He struck out four in 5.1 innings, walked three and two earned runs on five hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 21.
Sunday, June 29 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Jack Leiter/TBD (Texas)
Luis Castillo has had a down June after a solid May and will look to close out the series on a good note for Seattle. He pitched five innings against the Twins on June 24, fanned three, walked two and allowed five earned runs on seven hits (one home run). He has a 4.50 ERA through five starts in June.
Jack Leiter hasn't gone through the sixth inning since May 18 and also is in the middle of a rough June. He had two strikeouts in four innings against Pittsburgh on June 22. He walked two and allowed three earned runs on five hits. He has a 6.75 ERA through four starts this month.
