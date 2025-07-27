Here's a Look at All Eight Former Seattle Mariners Players in the Baseball Hall of Fame
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Sunday afternoon (1:30 p.m. ET).
He will join Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez as the only players to represent the Mariners in the Hall of Fame, but did you know that there are actual eight former M's players who are in the Hall of Fame?
ICHIRO SUZUKI (Inducted 2025): A professional of 19 major league seasons with the Mariners, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins, he amassed 3,089 major league hits. A 10-time Gold Glover and a 10-time All-Star with Seattle, he helped the Mariners win an American League record 116 games in 2001.
EDGAR MARTINEZ (Inducted 2019): An 18-year veteran who spent his entire career in Seattle, Martinez was part of playoff teams in 1995, 1997, 2000 and 2001. He racked up 309 home runs and 514 doubles in his career while also driving in 1,261. He was a seven-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a two-time batting champion.
KEN GRIFFEY JR (Inducted 2016): A 22-year veteran of the Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Griffey hit 630 home runs in his career. He was with the M's for parts of 13 seasons, helping Seattle to the playoffs in 1995 and 1997. He was a 10-time All-Star in an M's uniform and a 10-time Gold Glover.
ADRIAN BELTRE (Inducted 2024): A 21-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers, he hit 477 home runs. In five seasons with Seattle, he hit 103 bombs and won a Gold Glove in both 2007 and 2008.
RANDY JOHNSON (INDUCTED 2015): The most intimidating pitcher of his generation, he spent parts of 10 seasons with the Mariners, throwing a no-hitter in 1990 and getting to the playoffs in 1995 and 1997. He won the first of his five Cy Young Awards with the M's and made five All-Star teams in the Pacific Northwest.
RICKEY HENDERSON (Inducted 2009): A 25-year veteran, Henderson had one of the most impactful careers in baseball history. He is baseball's all-time stolen base leader at 1,406. He was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover and an MVP.
He is also a member of the 3,000 hit club (3,055) and the 200 home run club (297).
Henderson spent only 92 games with the Mariners in the 2000 season, but it was impactful as the Mariners got to the ALCS, losing to the New York Yankees.
RICH GOSSAGE (Inducted 2008): A 22-year veteran and a nine-time All-Star, he appeared in 36 games for the 1994 Mariners, going 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA.
GAYLORD PERRY (Inducted 1991): A 22-year veteran of eight teams, he appeared in 48 games for the Mariners in 1982 and 1983. A 314-game winner, he won his 300th career game with Seattle in 1982.
