Here's How Much Money Justin Turner Will Make With Chicago Cubs
One of the Seattle Mariners most impactful players from the second half of 2024 has found a new home in the National League for 2025.
News broke early morning on Feb. 18 that first baseman Justin Turner was nearing a deal to sign with the Chicago Cubs. Not even an hour later, it was confirmed that the former World Series champion signed a one-year, $6 million contract with Chicago, pending a physical.
The Athletic's Patrick Mooney was first to report the deal.
Per Mooney's report, the Cubs' deal with Turner is a part of the organization's pivot after missing out on third baseman Alex Bregman, who signed with the Boston Red Sox.
Turner was with Seattle for the latter half of 2024 after the organization acquired him in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 29.
Turner was platooned at first base with Luke Raley and also used as a designated hitter. In 48 games with the Mariners, he hit .264 with five home runs and 24 RBIs. At one point, Turner had the longest active on-base streak in baseball.
There was speculation throughout the offseason that Seattle could reunite with Turner due to the team's need for a first baseman to pair with Raley.
The Mariners ended up signing veteran Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. The news of the deal was followed with the information that he would mainly play first base. That alleviated the team's need for a reunion with Turner.
Solano had a .760 OPS in 2024 with the San Diego Padres compared to Turner's .766 OPS with Seattle.
