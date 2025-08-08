Here's Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are as close to the driver's seat in the American League playoff picture as they have been all season.
The Mariners are 6-1 since the MLB trade deadline July 31. They won a four-game series against the Texas Rangers and swept the Chicago White Sox in a three-game set. Entering Friday, they're 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and one game behind the Boston Red Sox for the top Wild Card spot.
Seattle will close out its 10-game homestand with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday-Sunday, and could find itself looking down at most of the AL with a successful weekend.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Rays:
Friday, Aug. 8 — Luis Castillo (Seattle; 8-6, 3.22 ERA) vs. Drew Rasmussen (Tampa Bay; 9-5, 2.81 ERA)
Luis Castillo had his shortest outing since April 15 against the Rangers on Aug. 2. He went just 4.1 innings, struck out four, walked one, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs on four hits (one home run).
Drew Rasmussen, a 2025 All-Star, put together a scoreless outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 2. He fanned six and allowed four hits in 5.1 innings pitched.
Saturday, Aug. 9 — Logan Evans (Seattle; 5-4, 4.30 ERA) vs. Joe Boyle (Tampa Bay; 1-1, 2.30 ERA)
Logan Evans is in the middle of a down stretch in which he's allowed 18 earned runs over his last five starts and nine in his last two. He struck out three and allowed three earned runs on five hits (one home run) in five innings pitched against Texas on Aug. 3.
Joe Boyle also held the Dodgers scoreless in his outing against them Aug. 3. He fanned two batters, hit a batter, walked three (one intentionally) and allowed three hits in five innings pitched.
Sunday, Aug. 10 — Bryan Woo (Seattle; 9-6, 3.02 ERA) vs. Adrian Houser (Tampa Bay; 6-3, 2.54 ERA)
Bryan Woo had one of his best starts of the season in the series opener against Chicago on Aug. 5. He matched a career-high with nine strikeouts and allowed one earned run on two hits (one home run) in seven innings pitched.
Adrian Houser made his team debut for Tampa Bay against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 4. The Rays acquired him from the White Sox on July 31. He fanned three, walked one, hit a batter and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits (one home run).
