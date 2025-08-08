Seattle Mariners Secure Series Sweep With Walk-Off, 4-3 Win Against Chicago White Sox
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone has received more opportunities and more trust after being recalled from Triple-A on June 9. He delivered in another opportunity and hit a walk-off, RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Mariners a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. The M's swept Chicago with the victory. It was the first walk-off hit of Canzone's career.
"I've just had a lot of help from a lot of great, different minds," Canzone said after the game. "So, it's just been awesome. From the hardships being down in Triple-A, trying to grind through it, to where we are now. ... When you start to do it more often, you start to get better at it."
Seattle improved to 63-53 — its first time being above .500 by double-digit games this season — and moved 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. The Mariners are also one game behind the Boston Red Sox for the top AL Wild Card spot and 1.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees for the second. The Astros, Red Sox and Yankees were all idle Thursday.
The White Sox's offense has been one of the more pesky lineups in baseball since the All-Star Break and continued that trend Thursday. Respective solo home runs from right fielder Michael Taylor in the top of the fifth and third baseman Brooks Baldwin in the seventh knotted the game 2-2. That score carried into extras.
Taylor's homer was the only run allowed by Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert. He struck out six, walked three, threw a wild pitch and allowed two hits, including the homer, in five innings pitched.
In an inverse of how Gilbert's outings typically go, he used his secondary pitches to get ahead in counts and used his fastball — which averaged 95.4 mph and topped out at 97.1 — to put away Chicago hitters. He fanned five-of-six batters with his four-seamer.
"I think that had a lot to do with what (catcher Mitch Garver) was seeing, maybe," Gilbert said in a postgame interview. "We don't usually go to (the fastball) as much in two strikes. It's usually more slider, splitter. I think it worked in the first inning and then just kind of rolled with it as a different look than what the report on me might be."
Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena gave Gilbert the lead for the final two innings of the latter's outing. The 2025 All-Star hit a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the third to put Seattle in front 2-0. It was Arozarena's 23rd home run of the season, which tied a single-season career-high.
Chicago took the lead for the first time Thursday after second baseman Lenyn Sosa scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th.
In the bottom of the inning, Arozarena scored on a sacrifice bunt laid down by designated hitter Miles Mastrobuoni, which brought the game back even 3-3. Former Seattle and current White Sox infielder Josh Rojas, who entered the game in the 10th as a defensive substitution at third base, sailed a throw to first base on the bunt, which led to Arozarena's score.
Mariners reliever Jackson Kowar retired the side in order in the top of the 11th to set Canzone up for his walk-off opportunity in the bottom of the frame.
"We talk about effort and pushing through to the end, and our guys did it again today," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "Incredible effort. We ran up against some pretty good pitching today, got some chances to score. In the end, finally (took) advantage of it. Just a great job all around. Up-and-down 'W' today."
The Mariners will try to close out their 10-game homestand on an emphatic note against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 of the three-game series begins at 6:40 p.m. PT on Thursday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Drew Rasmussen will start for Tampa Bay.
