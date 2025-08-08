Here's Where Seattle Mariners Stand in Competitive Playoff Picture
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners continued its torrid post-trade deadline stretch with an 11-inning, 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners' victory secured a series sweep against the White Sox and improved their record to 63-53. Seattle is 6-1 since the July 31 trade deadline through Thursday. Right fielder Dominic Canzone hit a walk-off RBI single to secure the victory against Chicago.
The M's gained ground on all the teams immediately ahead of them in the playoff picture and created more distance from the teams behind them.
Through Thursday, the Mariners are one game behind the Boston Red Sox for the top American League Wild Card spot, 1.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees for the second Wild Card spot and 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. The Astros, Yankees and Red Sox were all idle Thursday, which allowed Seattle to make ground.
Since the deadline, the Mariners are tied for fourth in the majors and second in the AL in runs; tied for second in the majors and second outright in the AL in home runs (13); and first in the majors in steals (18).
Seattle could take sole possession of first place in the AL West over the weekend. The Mariners will close out its 10-game homestand with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Friday. While that is happening, the Astros will play their own three-game series against the Yankees.
Game 1 of Seattle's series against Tampa Bay begins at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday. Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners and Drew Rasmussen will start for the Rays.
