Here's the Latest on Rowdy Tellez's Contract Situation with Seattle Mariners
It feels like a lock that first baseman/DH Rowdy Tellez is going to make the Opening Day roster for the Seattle Mariners.
However, it's not a given. At least not yet. According to reports, including those from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, Tellez has an opt-out coming in his contract on March 23 (Sunday). On that day, he can ask the Mariners for clarification on his status.
They have 24 hours to respond. If the M's wish to keep Tellez, they will need to add him to the 40-man roster. Because of Seth Martinez's recent departure, the M's do have an open spot on the 40-man.
If Tellez is to make the team, he figures to see time at first base and designated hitter, and he would allow Luke Raley to Donovan Solano to exploit their versatility at other positions.
He's hit 105 homers over seven major league seasons, including a career-high 35 for Milwaukee in 2022.
Seattle's lineup will be carried by Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, but Tellez would provide some necessary power beyond those two, Raley and Randy Arozarena.
Tellez has five seasons of double-digit home runs in his career and has broken the 20-homer plateau twice. He's a lifetime .234 hitter with a .303 on-base percentage.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they finished 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game.
The team will open up the regular season on March 27 at home against the Athletics. It's a four-game series that is part of a seven-game homestand.
