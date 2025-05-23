Here's the Latest on Seattle Mariners' Star Julio Rodriguez and His Sudden Injury Issue
The Seattle Mariners began the final leg of their 10-game road trip by getting back starting pitcher George Kirby from the injured list, but they had to play without superstar Julio Rodriguez. The Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 9-2 on Thursday.
Seattle had several opportunities to make the game closer or to add to its early 2-0 lead, but failed to take advantage. It went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men stranded.
Rodriguez was originally scheduled to play for the Mariners in Game 1 of the four-game set, but was scratched roughly 20 minutes before first pitch due to back tightness that manager Dan Wilson said sprung up during pregame batting practice.
"Julio, just with some back tightness. It's just a day-to-day thing," Wilson said after the game. " ... It kind of tightened up on him during batting practice today. So, just wanting to be precautious with it. Again, something that's day-to-day. We'll assess it (Friday) when we get here."
Rodriguez has scored 32 runs this season, adding five doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 48 games. He has slashed .231/.309/.415 with a .724 OPS. He hit two homers during Seattle's last series against the Chicago White Sox: a grand slam and three-run homer.
There was not clarity on the severity on Rodriguez's injury aside from Wilson saying it was day-to-day. A report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer after the game said Rodriguez would talk more about the injury Friday once he understands more about the prognosis of the injury.
