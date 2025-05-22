Seattle Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Makes Hilarious Joke About Home Run Style
There might not be an athlete in the history of Seattle sports as iconic as Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. The 2016 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee has one of the most iconic swings in the history of the sport and is regarded as one of the most talented players ever.
Griffey mixed his talent with an iconic style that helped bolster his popularity across his 22-season career with Seattle, the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. Part of that style was his iconic walk after hitting a home run.
Griffey hit 630 home runs in his career. After he would hit one, he would pause and take a slow walk out of the batter's box before taking his jog around the bases.
Griffey appeared on MLB Tonight on MLB Network on Tuesday with Seattle native and multi-time NBA Sixth Man of The Year Jamal Crawford. The former discussed several topics, including him wearing his hat backwards and getting into photography. Crawford asked Griffey about his trademark walk after hitting a homer, which drew a hilarious response from the 13-time All-Star:
"I mean, do you run when you do yard work? No. ... It's called yard work. I'm gonna give you a couple steps and keep it moving, but it ain't like I'm trying to embarrass anybody. I learned at an early age — if you hit 10 home runs, run. If you hit 20, you can take a couple steps. You hit 30, 40 and 50, you can do what you want to do."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, ASTROS: Former All-Star starting pitcher George Kirby will make his season debut for the Mariners against the team's biggest division rivals. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CONTINUE TO LEAD THE LEAGUE IN INCREDIBLE CATEGORY: The Mariners have had a majority of their success on the road this season and continued that trend with their latest series win. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS ALL-STAR JEAN SEGURA ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT: The infielder played 12 years in the major leagues with six different franchises, including two years with the Mariners. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.