Here's Why J.P. Crawford Didn't Play For Seattle Mariners on Wednesday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners were without one of their most important players for an eventual 3-2 loss against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
Mariners starting shortstop, and lead-off hitter, J.P. Crawford was originally listed in the lineup for the rubber match against the Yankees, but was scratched late for reasons unknown at the time. Leo Rivas filled in for the former Gold Glove winner at shortstop and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni was moved to the top spot in the order.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson spoke after the game and provided an update on Crawford, and it seems like the team avoided another lengthy injury.
"He had a little shoulder tightness when he got up this morning. Wasn't able to get it loose. He's just day-to-day and we'll know more (Thursday)."
Luckily for Crawford and the Mariners, the team will have an off day Thursday before playing 10 road games in as many days beginning Friday.
Seattle went 1-5 on its six-game homestead, and Crawford secured the team's only win. He hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th in a 2-1 win against the Yankees on Tuesday.
Crawford has had a resurgent season this year after dealing with several injuries last season. He's scored 18 runs this season and has hit four doubles, and three home runs. He has 18 RBIs. He's slashed .271/.378/.364 with a .742 OPS and has a 13.9% walk percentage this year, which is in the 88th percentile in the league according to Baseball Savant.
Crawford's defense and offense at the top of the lineup has been something the Mariners have relied on several times this season, and it will be a big loss if they are without him for several days. But as Wilson says, we should know more on Thursday.
