Houston Texans Quarterback Surprisingly Rocks Seattle Mariners Hat During Playoff Race
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud may have ruffled some feathers in his home city on Saturday morning when he was seen walking into a Texans preseason game wearing a Seattle Mariners cap instead of a Houston Astros cap.
Now, some fans may not care at all about Stroud's wardrobe choices, and some fans may care very deeply that he's showing support for the Mariners, instead of the Astros. The two teams entered play on Saturday separated by just 0.5 games in the American League West, with Houston leading.
If Stroud were in Boston, New York, or Philadelphia, this would have likely been a bigger story. Remember when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wore an Astros hat in 2020? That was a topic on Philadelphia sports radio, even though he is from Houston. Heck, even New England-based sports radio was having debates about whether or not it was appropriate for then-Celtics guard Kemba Walker to wear a Yankees hat, even though he's from New York City.
Regardless of how fans feel, all that really matters is how Stroud plays for the Texans and how he represents the city in football season. Despite losing Stefon Diggs in the offseason, the Texans appear to be a strong contender in a middling AFC South.
As for the Mariners and Astros? They'll likely continue to battle down to the wire in the American League West, and they'll play each other for one more series, from Sept. 19-21 in Houston.
The two teams are 5-5 against each other in the 2025 campaign. The Mariners will play the Mets on Saturday while the Astros will play the Orioles.
