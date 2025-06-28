How Hard is Seattle Mariners Schedule in Second-Half of Season?
The Seattle Mariners officially wrapped up the first half of the major league baseball season on Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 7-6 in 12-innings at Globe Life Field.
With that win, the Mariners are 42-39. Though they are 6.5 games back in the American League West, they are in possession of the third and final wild card spot as they look to make their first playoff appearance since 2022.
Fangraphs give the M's a 59.0 percent chance to make the playoffs, as of Saturday morning.
But with the first-half behind us, it's now time to start looking ahead to the second-half as the M's make their playoff push. So, how hard is the M's schedule over the next 81 games?
According to Tankathon, the M's have the 19th-easiest schedule in the league moving forward. They have games remaining against under-.500 teams like the White Sox (three), A's (six), Braves (three), Rockies (three) and Pirates (three). However, they also still have to play the Dodgers, Tigers (three), Tigers (three), Phillies (three) and Mets (three). They also have six more games with the red-hot Astros.
For comparison, the Astros have the easiest schedule remaining.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Texas Rangers at 1:05 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will take the ball for Seattle against top prospect Kumar Rocker. Woo has gone 7-4 this season and could be on the verge of making his first All-Star Game, while Rocker is 3-4 with a 6.68 ERA.
