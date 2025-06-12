How Hard is the Seattle Mariners Remaining Schedule in Comparison to Houston Astros?
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Thursday at 33-34 and in a tie for second place in the American League West. They are 4.0 games back of the Houston Astros, and unfortunately, it looks like it's going to be a tough climb for the M's to catch the Astros and make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
According to Tankathon, the Mariners have the 18th-hardest schedule remaining in baseball. The only problem? The Astros have the easiest, as you can see below.
The M's have 95 games left with their opponents totaling a .499 winning percentage. The Mariners still have three games against division leaders like the Los Anglees Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. They'll also see the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs on their next road trip.
On the other side, they do have three games with the Colorado Rockies and three with the Chicago White Sox, as well as six with the Athletics.
As for Houston? The opposition winning percentage there is just .468. They have six games with the Rockies, and 11 with the A's, as well as seven against the Orioles.
Considering the M's just lost series's to the under .500 Washington Nationals, Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks, they may have just punted the best chance they had to use the schedule to their advantage. Now, they are going to have to come up with some "special" victories and hope that the Astros falter along the way.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but will resume play on Friday at home against the Cleveland Guardians.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the Mariners latest gut-punch loss. Also, the last 10 days have been horrible, but you can't blame anyone but the players. Brady issues an apology and an acknowledgement of Dominic Canzone in his return, and Bryce Miller hits the injured list. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just a week ago. CLICK HERE:
FURIOUS GEORGE IS BACK: George Kirby made Mariners history on Sunday with a dominant performance against the Angels. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.