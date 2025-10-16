How Humpy the Salmon Ignited the Seattle Mariners
Game 5 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers was an absolute marathon. The game entered the fifteenth inning tied 2-2. In the fourth inning of the game, Humpy lost the Salmon Run, bringing his season record to 0-167. When the game made it all the way to the fifteenth inning, the Mariners tried to rally the fans with another Salmon Run, and the unthinkable happened.
Humpy Wins First Salmon Run of the Year
Humpy the Salmon, known for his slow and clumsy pace, was in last place right before the finish line. All of a sudden, the three other salmon got caught in a pileup and Humpy stormed ahead to first place for the first time all year. The crowd erupted for Humpy’s victory, and the momentum carried into the next inning for the Mariners’ offense.
Mariners Rally for the Win
As the stadium rang loudly with cheers from the crowd, JP Crawford hit a leadoff single in the fifteenth inning. Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base with no outs. After Cal Raleigh hit a sacrifice fly and Julio Rodriguez was intentionally walked, Jorge Polanco came up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. In a prime spot to win the game, the Mariners’ second baseman worked a full count against Tigers reliever Tommy Kahnle. With the entire crowd on its feet, Polanco lined a changeup into right field for a walk-off single.
The Mariners brought their momentum into the ALCS, winning the first two games on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. As they head back to Seattle, keep an eye on Humpy the Salmon to play a role in rallying the home crowd.