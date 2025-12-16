Mariners' wild ride could become a crash landing, based on how off-season progresses

As the off-season has moved forward, the Seattle Mariners have gone from a fiery start to somewhat of a lull, after losing a key free agent. While certainly not in panic mode, the team was dealt a solid blow when second baseman Jorge Polanco departed for a big two-year deal with the New York Mets.

While retaining Josh Naylor was their top goal (and they accomplished it), it was definitely a pump-the-brakes moment for the franchise. GM Justin Hollander may now look to swing a big deal to fill the void at the keystone, and the Cardinals' Brendan Donovan has emerged as the most prominent target.

The club also traded away young back-up catcher Harry Ford, once considered a prize prospect, who eventually faded from their future plans. However, they did get southpaw Jose Ferrer in return, who will team nicely with fellow lefty Gabe Speier in the M's bullpen. Ferrer had 11 saves last season, but is viewed mostly as a set-up man, with closer Andres Mounoz firmly holding down the 9th-inning role.

Seattle was expected to lose either Polanco or third baseman Eugenio Suarez during the free agency period. But to lose both could spell disaster to any effort to repeat as AL West champions. Especially if the club fails to fill those spots successfully.

A Myriad of Moves for the Mariners?

Polanco and Suarez combined for 75 home runs in 2025, a figure that will be tough to cover. However, their pursuit of Donovan (a career .282 hitter) indicates the Mariners would be willing to sacrifice some power for productivity. A more well-balanced lineup makes sense, considering they already have sluggers Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Naylor to fill the middle of the lineup.

Ketel Marte has also been mentioned as a potential target. And for third base? Brandon Lowe's name has been tossed around as a player the club might be interested in. However, there's also been talk of a potential blockbuster with St. Louis, which would see Donovan packaged with a future Hall of Fame third baseman, Nolan Arenado, for several prospects and some payroll relief..

If none of that comes through, however, the club will have to bank on youngsters Cole Emerson, 20, and Ben Williamson, 25, and that's a real crap shoot for a contending team. 'Spring Training free agents' (typically aging players looking for a final contract), won't fill the bill either for a team looking to surpass it's 90-win total of a year ago. So, the next three months of assembling the roster will be important. Or else, Seattle's summer could go up in smoke before it even starts,

