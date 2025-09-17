Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Sings the Praises of AL MVP Candidate Cal Raleigh
As Cal Raleigh continues his monstrous season, all his manager can do is watch the Mariners' masher with both pride and awe. The Mariners catcher smacked his 55th and 56th home runs of the season on Tuesday night, passing Mickey Mantle (55 homers in 1961) for the most in an MLB season by a switch-hitter. He also tied Ken Griffey Jr (56 in both 1997 and 98) for the most in a season in franchise history.
After the Mariners won their 10th straight game with a 12-5 domination of the Royals, Seattle skipper Dan Wilson couldn't hold back when it came to praising Raleigh. He cited not only the veteran's amazing statistics, but also his value as a team leader.
“We’ve said this all before, but it just continues,” Wilson said. “And it continues at a historic level. To do what he’s doing, and to do it behind the plate, as often as he’s back there, again, it’s just kind of unfathomable.
“I think the way he led the staff again tonight, what he has done for us behind the plate all year, to do it at that level and then do what he has done offensively, it’s unmatched. I think you can honestly say it’s unmatched.”
Wilson also pointed out that Raleigh has managed to stay healthy and consistent, despite the wear-and-tear that comes from being a catcher. He discussed the star's toughness behind the dish.
"He just continues to check off all these milestones and he does it with such a humble heart,” Wilson said. “The position itself to that a little bit because you get knocked down back there, but he has handled it all so incredibly well. And I don’t know how he’s been able to do it.”
Despite the Numbers, Raleigh Remains a Modest Mariner
For his part, Raleigh has been low-key about his accolades, often focusing more on the team's success rather than his own individual achievements. And in some ways? He's almost as much in awe of his special season as fans and observers are.
“Very humbled by it," Raleigh said. "Crazy kind of thing. I never thought it would happen. … It’s crazy. Not a lot of words to describe it. Just very grateful for it.”
“My name shouldn’t be in the same sentence with those guys, Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr. I don’t really have words for it. … I’m sure one day it will set in.”