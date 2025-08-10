Ichiro Celebrated His Seattle Mariners Number Retirement in Most Wholesome Way
The Seattle Mariners retired Ichiro Suzuki's No. 51 in a special ceremony on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park. It's the third player number to be retired by the organization, along with Ken Griffey Jr.'s No. 24 and Edgar Martinez's No. 11. Jackie Robinson has his No. 42 retired by every team.
The festivities, the speech and the crowd reaction were all electric, as M's fans of all ages flocked to Seattle to show their appreciation for Ichiro, but the most wholesome part of the night came after all the speeches were done.
The Mariners posted a video on "X" of Ichiro sitting in the stands with his wife, Yumiko, eating a hot dog while watching the game. Ichiro made reference to wanting to do this in his speech, which harkens back to a story he told in his recent Hall of Fame induction speech in Cooperstown, N.Y.
You can hear the original story in the video player below:
Ichiro, 51, spent 28 seasons playing professional baseball between his time in Japan and his time in the United States. One of the most decorated players in baseball history, Ichiro was a seven-time NPB All-Star as well as a seven-time Gold Glover. He also was a seven-time batting champion and a three-time Pacific League MVP.
He had 4,367 career hits, making him the true all-time hit king. Pete Rose had 4,256.
In the United States, Ichiro amassed 19 seasons with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. Fourteen of those years came with the Mariners, and he won the MVP and Rookie of the Year in the American League in 2001 as the M's won an American League record 116 games.
He was a 10-time All-Star with the M's as well as a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Sluggers. His 262 hits in 2004 are the most ever in a major league season.
Randy Johnson will also have his No. 51 retired by the organization next season. Ichiro paid respect to Johnson during his speech on Saturday.
