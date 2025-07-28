Ichiro Suzuki Did a Perfect Impression of Seattle Mariners Broadcaster and Fans Loved It
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon on a sometimes hot, sometimes overcast day in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The owner of 3,089 career big-league hits, Ichiro delivered a riveting speech that was complete with deep introspection, life lessons and playful humor.
One of the more humorous moments came when Ichiro imitated longtime Mariners' radio announcer Rick Rizzs, saying that part of the reason he came to spring training in shape every year was because he wanted to be on the receiving end of one of Rizzs's trademark calls.
Mariners' fans, who have long admired Rizzs's trademark style, loved the reference and reacted as such on social media.
Per Lyle Goldstein of the Marine Layer podcast:
This Ichiro speech is incredible
So far he’s:
• Taken an absolute shot at the one writer that didn’t vote for him
• Name dropping Bob Costas over his famous “August in Kansas City” interview
• Did a loud Rick Rizzs “holy smokes” homage
And many sentimental stories too
Per @AlexSSN:
Ichiro dunking on the one writer who didn’t select him for the Hall, then a minute later delivering an over-the-top Rick Rizzs impression… this speech has everything
Per @MarinerMuse:
Oh my God Ichiro’s Rick Rizzs impression
Ichiro is now the third Mariners player in the Hall of Fame, alongside Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez. He was a 10-time Gold Glover and a 10-time All-Star.
