Ichiro Suzuki Makes Funny Joke About the One Writer Who Didn't Vote Him into Hall of Fame
Speaking at the Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time since being elected earlier this week, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki made a funny joke about the one writer who didn't vote for him.
Ichiro received 393 out of a possible 394 votes. He accumulated 99.7 percent of the votes, falling just short of joining Mariano Rivera as the only players to ever receive unanimous selection to Cooperstown.
Ichiro on the one writer who didn’t vote for him to get into the HOF:
“I would like to invite him over to my house, and have a drink together and have a good chat.”
Ichiro has always had a nice and dry sense of humor, and that was on display earlier this week when he had a conversation with Ken Griffey Jr. on MLB Network.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards.
He helped the Mariners to an American-League record 116 wins in 2001 and also helped the M's get to the ALCS that same year. Sadly, he never got to the playoffs with the Mariners again, but his legacy lives on. He won the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season.
His Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on July 27 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
