Important Seattle Mariners Reliever Delivers Uneven First Rehab Performance
Making his first rehab appearance on Friday night with the Tacoma Rainiers, key reliever Gabe Speier delivered an uneven performance.
The popular @MiLBMariners account had the information on "X:"
Gabe Speier strands the bases loaded in the 6th. 1IP, 2H (1 infield hit), 0R, BB, 14 pitches, 7 strikes.
At the end of the day, it's more about how Speier feels than how his results looked. He's been dealing with a shoulder issue and hasn't pitched since the end of May. The hope is that he'll be able to join the Mariners out of the All-Star break, but so much will depend on how he recovers health-wise.
It's good to hear that Speier only needed 14 pitches to get through an inning, but walks have been an issue for him this year, so seeing him let up a free pass is problematic.
Speier was excellent for the Mariners in 2023 but has struggled in 2024, so the team will hope he's fully healthy and ready to get back to his old form. This year, he's 0-2 with a 6.06 ERA. He's walked 10 batters in just 16.1 innings.
A season ago, he went 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA and was one of the most dependable relievers for the Mariners. Once he comes back, he will pair with Gregory Santos, Andres Munoz, Austin Voth, Trent Thornton and Ryne Stanek to make the 'pen even more dynamic.
He'll make another rehab appearance on Monday at the M's ACL complex. That will be during the Major League All-Star break.
The Mariners play the Angels on Saturday night at 6:38 p.m. PT.
