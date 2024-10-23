Impressive Pitching Prospect Re-Signs With Seattle Mariners On Minor League Deal
The Seattle Mariners minor league system has been lauded over the last several months. The farm has eight prospects ranked in Baseball America's top 100 (the most in the league) and five players in MLB Pipeline's top 100.
But most of them are position players. Aside from Logan Evans, who's featured on Baseball America's aforementioned rankings, the Mariners have no prospects ranked in either top 100.
That can change by this time next year. Michael Morales and Brandyn Garcia both won the organization's Jamie Moyer co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award. And the organization's top two 2024 draft picks, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and prep right-handed hurler Ryan Sloan, are yet to throw a professional game for Seattle.
But still, the perception is that the Mariners lack top-end pitching prospects compared to their position players. So it's a good thing that one of the better prospects in the organization just re-signed.
Right-handed reliever and one-time Detroit Tigers prospect Nick Davila re-signed with the organization on a minor-league deal, per a report from Baseball America's Tigers reporter Emily Waldron on Monday.
Per Waldron's report, Davila's sweeper/sinker metrics were some of the best in the minor leagues this past season.
Davila was originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2020.
This is the latest in a series of minor league deals between Davila and Seattle.
Davila was released directly off of the Tigers' Single-A affiliate the Lakeland Flying Tigers on March 9, 2023. He signed with the Mariners organization on March 27, 2023.
Since then, Davila has made 35 appearances (18) starts across two seasons with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers, Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts and High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox.
Davila posted a 4.51 ERA across 22 appearances (18 starts) in 2023 with the Nuts, Rainiers and AquaSox. He had 109 strikeouts in 117.2 innings pitched.
In 2024, Davila was exclusively used as a reliever and only played in Everett. He made 13 appearances and had a 4.98 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched. He was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 13.
Seattle could be in the market for relievers with several up for arbitration for 2025. The Mariners typically look outside the organization to fill out roster spots in their bullpen. But with Davila's high-end sweeper and slider, there's a chance the Mariners could bring him up for a look in 2025. Not unlike what they did with Troy Taylor in 2024.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CELEBRATE SUZUKI'S BIRTHDAY: The Seattle Mariners shared a post on "X" honoring the birthday of one of the greatest players in team and baseball history. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON DYLAN MOORE: Dylan Moore was one of the Seattle Mariners best and most versatile defenders in 2024; But his offense wasn't to the same level. CLICK HERE
EXAMINING TOP PLAYERS TO COMPETE FOR BOTH MARINERS, YANKEES: The New York Yankees are set to play in their 41st World Series all-time on Friday; And they have a lot of shared connections with the Seattle Mariners who have yet to make a Fall Classic. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.