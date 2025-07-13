Interesting New Information Comes Out Regarding Possible Seattle Mariners' Trade Targets
The Seattle Mariners continue to be linked to Arizona Diamondbacks' sluggers Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor at the looming trade deadline, but there's an interesting new twist, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
They (the D-backs) are making starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez and first baseman Josh Naylor available. They are all free agents after the season. The D-backs are searching for young pitching in return.
– The Seattle Mariners, after trading Suárez to the Diamondbacks in November 2023, now would love to have him back in their lineup – and have interest in Naylor, too.
The M's interest in Suarez and Naylor is well-founded, as Seattle could use offensive upgrades at both third base and first base.
Suarez is hitting .249 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs, and he'd also be a major upgrade over Ben Williamson at the hot corner. Furthermore, he knows the ballpark, and the clubhouse, having been an integral part of the M's drought-busting 2022 season. Naylor, 28, is hitting .295 with 11 home runs and would also upgrade the middle-of-the-order for Seattle.
However, do the Mariners have what the Diamondbacks want most? Young pitching. The M's could offer Emerson Hancock, who is under contract through 2030, but he's made 15 starts for them this year and could remain valuable down the stretch. The same could be said for Logan Evans, who has made nine starts at the big-league level.
Would the Mariners be willing to trade Jurrangelo Cijtnje or Ryan Sloan, who are both Top 100 prospects? Beyond those names, the M's don't have a lot of pitching to give up, and there's certainly justification for keeping each of them. Sloan looks like a future ace in the making, though he's still pitching at Single-A Modesto.
The Mariners are 50-45 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
