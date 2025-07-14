Is Prominent Sports Media Personality to Thank For Julio Rodriguez's Recent Turnaround?
Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez is heading into the All-Star break with some major momentum at the plate. After pulling out of the All-Star Game on Friday, Rodriguez proceeded to homer in all three games against the Detroit Tigers. Not only did he homer, he walked four times in the series, and went 6-for-12. The Mariners swept the Tigers to finish the first half at 51-45. They are 1.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot.
It certainly looks like we could be on the precipice of the annual 'second-half Julio' turnaround that has defined this career thus far, and the Mariners could use it if they are going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
What is the reason for Rodriguez's sudden turnaround? Well, we've discussed his approach changes in July here, but perhaps it's simpler - and more superstitious than that.
If you ask prominent sports media personality Bill Simmons of The Ringer, he'll tell you that he's the reason for a looming Rodriguez breakout. He posted the following on social media on Saturday night.
We finally traded away Julio in our AL Keeper League after 1 1/2 frustrating years so get ready for him to hit .380 with 20 HR and 25 SB the rest of the way. Congrats in advance to Mariners fans.
Hey, we're sorry that Simmons traded Rodriguez off his fantasy team, but if it helps the Mariners, we'll all take it.
Rodriguez is hitting .252 this season with 14 homers and 50 RBIs. He's also stolen 17 bases.
The Mariners will resume the second half of the season on Friday night at home against the Houston Astros.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
M's TAKE ANDERSON: The Mariners have taken Kade Anderson of LSU with the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday. Here's what you need to know. CLICK HERE:
CHANGE IN APPROACH: Julio Rodriguez is making a change in approach at the plate so far in July. Here's what he's doing. CLICK HERE:
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.