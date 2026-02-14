Mariners outfielder will get a closer look during Spring Training, thanks to the WBC

It's a magical time of year when a new season of baseball blooms and warmer weather is on its way. All around the game, MLB teams are gathering their respective arrays of talent as they search for which players will make the Opening Day roster. And due to established stars Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena departing Spring Training to take part in the World Baseball Classic, one intriguing outfield prospect should get more playing time in Arizona in the coming weeks.

21-year old Seattle up-and-comer Jonny Farmelo was recently named by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez as the team's player to watch at Spring Training this year. That's pretty special recognition, especially considering the new faces and fellow youngsters that will be in camp with M's in Arizona.

"Farmelo, a 21-year-old outfielder drafted out of high school at No. 29 in 2023," Gonzalez writes. "They're excited to see him. Former center fielder and current special assignment coach Mike Cameron calls him 'Ferrari' because of his speed and strength. His tools, a team source said, 'are huge,' though he has yet to put them on display for a prolonged stretch."

"Farmelo tore an ACL in 2024 and spent most of 2025 sidelined by a rib injury," Gonzalez added. "But he's healthy now and expected to make big strides through their system in 2026."

Farmelo and the farm system could shine

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Jonny Farmelo during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Farmelo hit .230 with six home runs, 16 RBI, and two stolen bases in just 29 games for the High-A Everett AquaSox a season ago. If he makes the jump to MLB at the start of the season, it will be one of the most rapid rises in Mariners' team history; Farmelo has only played in 75 professional games thus far. So, it seems his best hope is to impress team management enough to begin the year at Triple-A, and then a possible big league debut sometime late in the year.

Farmelo, the 29th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, isn't the only prospect who will get a lot attention at Spring Training. Organizational #1 Colt Emerson and fellow infielder Cole Young, as well as power-hitting outfielder Lazaro Montes, are also considered to be high priorities heading into camp, as well.

