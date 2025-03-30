Brady's Spin: It's Only Three Games, But It's Fair to Be Annoyed at Seattle Mariners Start
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners lost to the Athletics 4-2 on Saturday night, marking the second straight defeat at the hands of their division rivals.
And look, I know "it's early," and I'm not going to panic over three games, but these have been three eye-opening games that have worked to erode the good will of the last 34 games of 2024.
First off, I've said for weeks on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and other places that the first 30 games are of massive importance to this team. When you have 18 of your first 30 games at home, you need to be able to capitalize. Thus far, the M's have punted two of those games. Good teams win at home, and the M's haven't done it. It's fair to be annoyed by that.
Good teams also beat the teams they are supposed to beat, and the fourth-place in 2024 Athletics of Vegas of Sacramento should be a team you are still supposed to be beat. It's fair to be annoyed that hoping for a four-game split is where the team is at through this first series.
Furthermore, the problems from last year and the fears of this offseason have reared their ugly heads. The team has mustered just 10 hits in two games, and nine of those have been singles. The team has squandered several scoring chances, getting a runner thrown out at the plate in Friday's loss, and failing to convert bases loaded and nobody out in the first inning on Saturday and first and second with no one out in the fifth.
The defense has been spotty, with miscommunication in the infield leading to a run on Saturday and Jorge Polanco's throw to first catching all kinds of grief and bring questions about his fit at third base.
There's also been some questionable in-game management decisions, from the team electing to bunt twice on Opening Night (though Polanco said he bunted on his own for one of those times), to Dan Wilson pinch-hitting Dylan Moore instead of Donovan Solano on Saturday.
Look, there's 159 games to play, and there's ample time to get better, but for a team that missed the playoffs by one game in each of the last two years, every game matters.
The last two have been played like they don't, and it's fair to be annoyed by that.
The Mariners and A's wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
