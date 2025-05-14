J.P. Crawford Walks it Off, Secures Seattle Mariners 2-1 Win Over New York Yankees
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners entered Tuesday on a four-game losing streak and in crucial need of momentum. J.P. Crawford snapped the skid and gave the Mariners the much-needed win with an 11th-inning, walk-off single down the New York Yankees 2-1. Seattle improved to 23-18 with the victory and maintained a 1.5-game lead over the Athletics in the American League West.
Crawford was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts before his game-sealing hit.
"Giving me another chance," Crawford said after the game. "Anytime you get in that situation, you always try to capitalize on it, and thankfully I did. ... I think anyone just loves to be in that moment. You dream of it as a kid. You just got to think that you're gonna do it. There's nothing else to it."
Before Crawford stepped to the plate for the sixth walk-off of his career, Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo stitched together one of the most impressive starts of his.
Woo took on Yankees starter and American League Cy Young candidate Max Fried, the best lineup in baseball, and outdueled both. Woo finished the game with six strikeouts, no walks, no runs and allowed four hits in 6.1 innings pitched. Fried lasted five innings, fanned five, walked two and allowed one earned run on four hits. Tuesday marked the first time New York has lost a game Fried has started this season.
"I mean, hopefully (Fried's) got to lose at some point," Woo said in a postgame interview. "Why not it be me, right? He's pitched super well all year. He's a perennial Cy Young candidate and All-Star. At some point, someone's got to step up and do it, try to come out, set the tone, show them that we're here too and try to back up my team as well. ... I think it's just, like I always talk about, just try to be consistent. Try to know what (the team is) gonna get out of me every fifth day."
Woo retired 15 consecutive batters from the last out of the first inning to the last out of the sixth.
Over the course of Woo's sixth quality start of the year, Seattle pulled out to a 1-0 lead after Cal Raleigh scored Julio Rodriguez from first with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth.
That lead held until the top of the ninth when Andres Munoz entered the top of the ninth for his 15th save opportunity of the season.
Before Munoz's opportunity, Matt Brash made his second appearance at T-Mobile Park since he returned from over a year-long stint on the shelf with Tommy John surgery. In top of the eighth, Brash struck out Ben Rice, allowed a single to Trent Grisham, struck out Aaron Judge in three pitches and induced a flyout from Cody Bellinger to keep the Mariners ahead 1-0.
"I think there always is a little bit of a learning curve when you're coming off the (injured list)," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "Especially when (Brash has) been on it as long as he has. But it has not taken him very long. To be in that kind of a leverage situation pretty quickly, and for him to respond like he did, was phenomenal."
Brash turned the ball over the Munoz, who had an opportunity to close out New York and earn his 14th save of the year. With one out, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder's choice with Pablo Reyes on third. Reyes scored after a throw to home from Dylan Moore sailed to Raleigh's right.
The play tied the game 1-1. Munoz prevented the Yankees from taking the lead after he struck out Jasson Dominguez looking. The strike three call on Dominguez was controversial, and drew a confrontation between New York manager Aaron Boone and home plate umpire Mark Wegner that got the former ejected.
Due to Moore's error, the run in the top of the ninth was unearned and kept Munoz's season ERA at 0.00.
In extras, Carlos Vargas pitched the 10th, struck out two and left two runners stranded. Casey Legumina pitched the 11th and walked one, but also drew two groundouts and a popout to leave another two Yankees runners stranded. New York finished the game 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on the bases.
In the bottom of the 11th, Ben Williamson hit a single that moved Leody Taveras, the automatic runner, to third. Crawford came up for his walk-off hit that landed just fair down the left field line.
Seattle will try to win the 10th of its last 11 series in the rubber match against the Yankees at 1:10 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners and Will Warren will start for New York.
