Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Takes Major Step Toward Return From Elbow Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners pitching staff has been put through the ringer this season with injuries and inconsistent play. Luckily for the staff, one of the most valuable arms on the team is nearing his return.
Mariners ace Logan Gilbert threw a bullpen before a game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. It's the first bullpen he's thrown since suffering a Grade 1 elbow flexor strain against the Miami Marlins on April 25. The 2024 All-Star was pulled after three innings against the Marlins and was placed on the 15-day injured list the next day.
"We'll have a little bit more of an update (after his bullpen), I'm sure," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview.
Gilbert's 2024 All-Star selection was the first of his career, and he looked to be on pace to make another one this season. He has a 2.37 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched across six starts. Outside of his early pull against Miami, Gilbert had at least seven strikeouts in every one of his starts and was top three in the majors in that category.
Gilbert was the second Marienrs starting pitcher to land on the injured list this season. Fellow All-Star George Kirby began the year on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. Kirby has made two rehab starts with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and will likely be activated off the IL soon after his third outing.
Seattle's president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in an interview with MLB Network earlier this month that it was a possibility both Kirby and Gilbert could return before the end of May. If Gilbert needs as many rehab starts as Kirby, the former might not be activated quite within that timeline.
Even if Gilbert doesn't return before May ends, he's close to making his way back to the field, barring any setbacks. And the Mariners will need the boost after a recent string of bad starts from the rotation.
