Jorge Polanco Absent From Lineup in Game 2 Between Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners entered Tuesday on a four-game skid while due to face baseball's ERA leader, New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried. The Mariners will try and snap its losing streak against the early-season Cy Young candidate without one of their best hitters.
Jorge Polanco will receive a scheduled day off for Game 2 of the three-game series against the Yankees. Polanco has received scheduled days off all-season due to offseason knee surgery and soreness in his side. Seattle manager Dan Wilson clarified in a pregame interview that nothing was ailing the former All-Star.
"Just giving him a little bit of a rest here at this point," Wilson said. "That's what we're looking for today for him. ... No (setbacks)."
Wilson said that Polanco will be available off the bench if the Mariners need him later in the game.
Polanco played the first game of the series on Monday — an 11-5 Seattle loss. He went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI that both came off a solo home run in the bottom of the third. It was his 10th homer of the season. Mitch Garver pinched-hit for Polanco in the bottom of the eighth.
Polanco, a switch-hitter, has been limited to batting from the left side for most of the season because of his aforementioned soreness. He only recently started hitting from the right side again. He's hit .273 (3-for-11) this season with a double and an RBI batting right handed. While batting lefty, Polanco has hit .333 (31-for-93) with five doubles, 10 homers and 28 RBIs.
