J.P. Crawford's Looming Milestone For Seattle Mariners a 'Testament to Consistency'

On Wednesday, Crawford will set the record for the most games played at shortstop in team history, and his manager Dan Wilson had several good things to say about the looming milestone.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on July 5.
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on July 5. / John Froschauer-Imagn Images
NEW YORK - On Tuesday, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford appeared in his 786th career game at shortstop for the M's, tying Alex Rodriguez for the most in franchise history.

Presuming he's in the lineup on Wednesday, he'll break the record.

His manager, Dan Wilson, had high praise for Crawford and his place in the organization before Tuesday's 10-3 loss against the New York Yankees.

"​Yeah, ​he's ​been ​so ​steady ​for ​us ​and ​at ​a ​position ​that is ​a ​demanding ​one ​for ​sure. ​And, ​JP ​has ​been, ​so ​solid ​defensively, ​and ​what ​he ​has ​done ​for ​us ​offensively, ​gotten ​on ​base ​all ​season ​long, ​has ​really ​swung ​the ​bat ​well. ​And he's a big part of ​that ​word ​'traffic' ​that ​we ​use ​a ​lot. ​​He's ​in ​the ​center ​of ​it. ​So, ​he's ​had ​a ​great ​season ​for ​us, ​and ​that's ​a ​huge ​milestone, ​I ​think, ​for ​him ​to ​be ​able to ​get ​that ​record, ​think ​it's ​pretty ​cool ​for ​him, ​and ​it's ​a ​testament ​to ​the ​consistency ​that ​he's ​had ​and ​been ​able ​to ​play ​with ​out ​there.

Acquired by the Mariners before the 2019 season, Crawford was one of the first big pieces of the M's rebuild. He would have already passed Rodriguez in the record books if not for the COVID 2020 season being shortened to 60 games.

Crawford, 30, is hitting .286 this season with six homers. He's posted a 2.9 WAR and won a Gold Glove in that 2020 season.

The Mariners are 48-43 overall and will take on theYankees again on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. PT.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

