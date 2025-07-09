J.P. Crawford's Looming Milestone For Seattle Mariners a 'Testament to Consistency'
NEW YORK - On Tuesday, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford appeared in his 786th career game at shortstop for the M's, tying Alex Rodriguez for the most in franchise history.
Presuming he's in the lineup on Wednesday, he'll break the record.
His manager, Dan Wilson, had high praise for Crawford and his place in the organization before Tuesday's 10-3 loss against the New York Yankees.
"Yeah, he's been so steady for us and at a position that is a demanding one for sure. And, JP has been, so solid defensively, and what he has done for us offensively, gotten on base all season long, has really swung the bat well. And he's a big part of that word 'traffic' that we use a lot. He's in the center of it. So, he's had a great season for us, and that's a huge milestone, I think, for him to be able to get that record, think it's pretty cool for him, and it's a testament to the consistency that he's had and been able to play with out there.
Acquired by the Mariners before the 2019 season, Crawford was one of the first big pieces of the M's rebuild. He would have already passed Rodriguez in the record books if not for the COVID 2020 season being shortened to 60 games.
Crawford, 30, is hitting .286 this season with six homers. He's posted a 2.9 WAR and won a Gold Glove in that 2020 season.
The Mariners are 48-43 overall and will take on theYankees again on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. PT.
