Jerry Dipoto Gets Torched Online After Seattle Mariners Bungle Scott Servais Firing
The Seattle Mariners moved on from manager Scott Servais on Thursday afternoon. After a terrible two month stretch that has seen them go from 10.0 games up to 5.5 games back in the American League West, the general consensus among fans is that they are OK with the organization parting ways.
However, the general consensus is also that they are not OK with how Servais was fired and how this process went down. Evidently, according to President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto, Servais found out about his firing from social media and an article in 'The Athletic' and not in a conversation with Dipoto, who has been his longtime friend and ally.
Dipoto appeared to genuinely feel bad about that when he spoke to the media on Thursday, but fans and media personalities were quick to shred the Mariners and Dipoto for not giving Servais a proper sendoff.
Per @MarinerMuse:
There’s some gray area, but Jerry Dipoto doing an extensive, exclusive interview with Ken Rosenthal earlier this week and then Scott Servais finding out he got fired via Ken Rosenthal report certainly doesn’t look great!
And from Brock Huard of Seattle Sports 710:
You can’t. You just can’t let the story break before you sit down with your lifelong teammate & friend.
Just a sad & disappointing split w/Servais & Dipoto.
Per Dave "Softy" Mahler of KJR:
It's absolutely amazing how the Mariners just continue to fumble the PR ball. Constantly. They are so out of touch with their fanbase it's laughable
And per Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners:"
Who leaked it, decided it, etc. isn't really the point here. Just how in general was the guy you (you meaning the organization here) fired not alerted immediately once the decision was finalized?
And Jerry still obviously knew. Why didn't he tell Scott? Was he instructed not to? Why?
And from @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Letting your lifelong friend down by failing to give him even a competent offense then blaming him for the mess by firing him and letting him find out about that canning through the media after which he then issues a statement mentioning everyone *but* you is quite a sequence
The Mariners are back in action on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. PT against the San Francisco Giants.
