Seattle Mariners Right-Handed Reliever Tears Left Achilles, Placed on Injured List
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle most often-used relievers will be on the injured list for an extended period of time.
In a 6-0 win against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, Mariners right-hander Trent Thornton stumbled off the mound while attempting to cover first base on an infield single in the top of the ninth.
Thornton clutched his left ankle after falling and briefly tried to stand before laying back down on the grass. He was checked on by trainers and was eventually carted off the field.
Seattle confirmed the injury was a torn left achilles tendon and placed him on the 15-day injured list Friday. The club recalled right-handed reliever Jackson Kowar from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Thornton was acquired by the Mariners back in 2023 and has been one of the most dependable bullpen arms for the team since.
Thornton has posted a 3.65 ERA with 130 strikeouts across 140.2 innings pitched in 127 outings with the team since 2023. He has a 4.68 ERA and has fanned 32 batters in 42.1 innings across 33 outings with the club this season.
Thornton was previously on the IL for nearly a month this season. He was on the shelf from May 9-June 7 due to surgery for appendicitis.
Kowar made his team debut for Seattle this season. He was activated from the IL May 28. He was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 3, 2023, but was out all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Kowar has a 1.54 ERA with nine strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched across nine outings with the Mariners.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER PASSES RANDY JOHNSON IN TEAM HISTORY: Bryan Woo passed Randy Johnson with his latest six-inning start against the Athletics on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS EXECUTIVE EXPLAINS WHY TEAM WAS UNABLE TO ADD MORE BULLPEN HELP: Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto explained why the team didn't make any trades Thursday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CATCHER MAKES MORE HISTORY WITH LATEST HOME RUN: The Mariners All-Star catcher added another MLB record to his growing catalog of them Thursday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.