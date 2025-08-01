Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Just Passed Randy Johnson in Team History
The Seattle Mariners toppled the Texas Rangers 6-0 on Thursday night, which was a nice bounce back after a tough 5-4 loss against the Athletics on Wednesday.
In that loss, starting pitcher Bryan Woo struck out six but walked one, and he allowed five earned runs on eight hits (four home runs). His four homers were the most in a start since his rookie season (2023).
Despite the number of runs allowed, Woo managed to make franchise history with his outing.
His latest start was his 21st of the season and 21st-straight outing he's pitched six or more innings. That mark passed National Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson for the most consecutive starts of that ilk to begin the season in franchise history. Johnson set the record in 1993.
According to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR, that mark is tied for the second-longest in MLB history. Woo is tied with former Seattle starter Cliff Lee, who did it in 2010, and Curt Schilling, who did it with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2002. Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Juan Marichal currently holds the record with 23 consecutive outings of six or more innings, which he set in 1968.
Woo has been the most consistent pitcher for the Mariners this season amid a string of injuries and inconsistencies from the rotation. He made his first career All-Star Game this season and has a 3.11 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 133 innings pitched across 21 starts.
Woo's strikeouts and innings pitched are both career-highs. Woo had two respective stints on the injured list last season and was limited to 121.1 innings across 22 starts.
The Mariners will play the Rangers again on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
