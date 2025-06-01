J.P. Crawford Had the Smoothest Bat Flip After Monster Home Run For Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners' infielder J.P. Crawford delivered an incredible moment on Saturday night as the M's defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-4 at T-Mobile Park.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Crawford delivered a two-run homer off Jorge Alcala, complete with an epic bat flip that caught the attention of fans on social media. Furthermore, his home run broke part of the scoreboard in right field.
The Mariners ultimately surrendered the lead in the top of the ninth, forcing extra-innings for the third straight night, but they won it in the 11th on a fielders choice by rookie Cole Young.
As for Crawford, he went 3-for-4 with the homer, a double and two RBIs. After a down year last year, he's now hitting .267 with five homers and 22 RBIs. He's got a .386 on-base percentage as well. He's help solidify the leadoff position in the wake of an injury to Victor Robles, who will be out until August or September.
In addition to his performance, the Mariners also got another home run from Cal Raleigh, his 22nd of the year, which is tied for the major-league lead (Shohei Ohtani).
Collin Snider worked two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win and Jackson Kowar also threw a scoreless inning in his second outing since returning from Tommy John surgery.
After the win, the Mariners are now 31-26 and back in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Twins again on Sunday for the series finale with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Right-hander Luis Castillo will pitch against Chris Paddack.
