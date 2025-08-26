J.P. Crawford Joins History Books as Seattle Mariners Continue to Chase Playoff Berth
The Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 9-6 on Monday night at T-Mobile Park, winning their second consecutive contest.
At 71-61, the M's are back to 10 games over .500, and they moved within 1.5 games of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Furthermore, they gained a game of separation on both the Kansas City Royals (four games up) and Cleveland Guardians (six games up) in the wild card standings.
There are 30 games left to play and Seattle is chasing its first playoff appearance since 2022.
Bryce Miller earned the win, tossing five innings of four-run ball, and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Polanco and Cal Raleigh each hit home runs, with Raleigh hitting the 50-homer plateau before the month of September.
Shortstop J.P. Crawford also made some unique history, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Per Mariners PR:
- He became the 14th player in Mariners history with 5+ seasons of 20+ doubles and the first to do so since Kyle Seager had 8 seasons of 20+ doubles from 2012-21.
Crawford's road
With the recent release of Dylan Moore, Crawford is now the longest-tenured player on the Mariners roster. Acquired before the 2019 season from the Philadelphia Phillies, Crawford joined the major league roster that season.
Through seven years with Seattle, he's a career .250 hitter with 61 home runs, 31 stolen bases and a .341 on-base percentage.
He led the American League in walks (94) in 2023 and won a Gold Glove Award in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He's served many offensive roles for Seattle, fluctuating between the top and bottom of the order in various seasons. He hit 19 home runs in 2023.
This year, he's hitting .264 with a .355 on-base percentage.
Seager's legacy
A career-long Mariner, Seager spent 11 years in the big leagues. A lifetime .251 hitter, he popped 242 home runs and drove in 807 runs. He had a .321 on-base percentage and registered nine seasons of 20 home runs or more. He had six seasons of 30 doubles or more.
He also won a Gold Glove Award and was named an All-Star. Unfortunately, he never got to the playoffs with Seattle.
The Mariners will play the Padres again on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
