J.P. Crawford Matches Personal History Despite Seattle Mariners Loss on Sunday Afternoon
The Seattle Mariners lost 8-1 on Sunday afternoon against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. While disappointing, the loss wasn't that big a setback for the M's, who had already taken the series by winning on Friday and Saturday.
Seattle has still won six of its last seven games and enters play on Monday at 20-13 overall. The M's also have a two-game lead in the American League West. They are trying to win the division for the first time since 2001.
Despite the loss, shortstop J.P. Crawford continued his solid start to the season, going 1-for-4 with a single. That extended his hitting streak to 12 games, which matches the best hitting streak of his career. He last hit the 12-game mark in 2021.
Crawford, 30, is hitting .286 for the season with three homers, 17 RBIs and one stolen base. He's re-assumed the leadoff spot in the batting order because of injuries to Dylan Moore and Victor Robles, providing the lineup with some stability. at the top. He's hitting .345 over his last seven games and .367 over his last 15.
Lifetime, Crawford is a .247 hitter. He has been with the Mariners since the 2019 season.
The Mariners will be back in action again on Monday night when they take on the Athletics in West Sacramento. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.
The Mariners will send right-hander Bryce Miller to the mound. He's 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA. Luis Severino goes for the Athletics, and he's 1-3 with a 3.30. The A's are 19-16.
