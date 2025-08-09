Julio Rodriguez Delivers Simple Message That Will Have Seattle Mariners Fans Pumped
The Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, getting a big three-run home run from MVP candidate Cal Raleigh in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The home run sent the ballpark into a state of delirium, as M's fans are getting excited about a team that is 64-53 and just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Seattle hasn't been to the playoffs since 2022 and hasn't won the division since 2001.
And while the fans are energized, the players feel it too: Take Julio Rodriguez for instance, who posted the following on Instagram after the game:
MAAAAAAAAAAN THIS PLACE WAS ELECTRIC!! Keep bringing that energy!! Special things will happen !
Mariners fans certainly hope so, as the Pacific Northwest has been waiting a long time for a winner. The M's haven't been to the American League Championship Series since 2001, and they haven't even won a game in the Division Series since that season.
The M's have 45 games left to reach their goals, but as always, it won't come easy. Seattle has two more games left on this 10-game homestand before embarking on a 10-game road trip through Baltimore, New York (Mets) and Philadelphia. The Mets and Phillies are two of the best teams in baseball.
The M's will take on the Rays again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Right-hander Logan Evans will pitch against the hard-throwing Joe Boyle.
The series concludes on Sunday.
