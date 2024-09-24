Julio Rodriguez of Seattle Mariners Moves Up Historic List Among Dominican-Born Players
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Monday night in Houston to keep their playoff hopes alive.
At 81-76 on the year, the M's are 4.0 games back of the Astros in the American League West and 1.5 games back of both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers in the wild card race. The M's have five games to play on the year, while Kansas City, Detroit and the Minnesota Twins (also ahead of the M's) each have six.
Starting pitcher Bryce Miller was the true story of this win, throwing 7.0 shutout innings against the potent Astros lineup, but Julio Rodriguez continued to do his part to carry the lineup offensively.
The 23-year-old went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. He provided a huge insurance run to put the M's up 2-0 and then added another run to put the team up 5-1 in the ninth inning. He's hitting .275 for the season but is hitting .366 over his last 15 games and .457 over his last seven.
Though it's been a frustrating year for Rodriguez, he still has provided 19 homers and 65 RBI to go along with 24 stolen bases and solid defense.
He also just moved up an impressive list in history regarding Dominican-born players. According to @StatsCentre, Rodriguez now has 243 career RBI. That is second-most ever among Dominican-born players in their first three seasons, behind only Albert Pujols. He's ahead of names like Robinson Cano, Juan Soto and Rafael Devers.
The Mariners and Astros will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 5:05 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will pitch for Seattle against Framber Valdez.
