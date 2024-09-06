Julio Rodriguez Re-Writes Own Personal History Books in Seattle Mariners Win on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 on Thursday afternoon in Oakland to split the four-game series with the division rivals. With the win, the M's took the final game ever for the franchise at the Oakland Coliseum, as the A's will be relocating to Sacramento and Las Vegas over the next few years.
Seattle is now 71-70 on the season and 4.5 games back in the American League West race. Though the division is not out of reach, it's still a longshot that requires the M's to play nearly flawless baseball over the last 21 games.
In the win on Thursday, the M's got a decent 5.0 inning start from Bryan Woo and they also got massive home runs from both Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez.
In Rodriguez's case, he re-wrote some of his own personal history with his shot.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
JULIOOOO
448 FT
THAT’S THE 3RD-LONGEST HR OF HIS CAREER
It's been a down year for Rodriguez, who has dealt with a serious ankle injury as well. However, he's been much better over his last month of action. He's hitting .258 for the season with just 14 homers, 49 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He's continued to play his trademark excellent defense in center field and is closing in on finally reaching the .700 OPS mark. Over his last 30 games, he's hitting .265.
He appears to have turned a corner under new interim hitting coach Edgar Martinez and the M's will need that to continue if they want any chance of postseason baseball here in 2024.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases this episode a day early. He spoke about why the M's should let Jerry Dipoto go, only to have the M's bring him back right after the episode was recorded. Despite that, you should still listen as we got great perspective on what the M's are going through from Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and Tom Caron of NESN. Also, Brady discusses what kind of spending ownership should engage in moving forward. CLICK HERE:
M's to BRING BACK DIPOTO: The Mariners have made a big decision about their future. CLICK HERE:
THANKS, TY!: The Mariners picked up a game in the standings on Thursday thanks to a Ty France home run beating the Astros. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: