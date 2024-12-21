Latest Roki Sasaki Update Could Mean Good News For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly charging hard after Japanese free agent pitcher Roki Sasaki. While it's still considered a longshot that the M's can land the 23-year-old phenom, this latest update from Jon Heyman of the New York Post should make M's fans a little more optimistic.
According to his agent, Joel Wolfe, Sasaki has paid attention to MLB clubs’ track record with Japanese players, overall success and history with developing pitching arms.
All should help the Yankees’ case.
Hurting their case could be the market size (Sasaki, who has had poor experiences with Japanese media, may prefer a smaller city), and Japanese players have favored the closer West Coast.
Alright, ignore the part about helping the Yankees case and just read the rest. If Sasaki prefers a smaller market with less media pressure, Seattle could be perfect. Furthermore, the Mariners have developed the best starting rotation in the major leagues. If Sasaki cares about that as Heyman indicates, that instantly makes them more attractive. Furthermore, the M's have had tons of success with Japanese players.
Ichiro Suzuki is the most accomplished Japanese player to ever play in the United States and is set to be earn election to the Baseball Hall of Fame next month. Hisashi Iwakuma threw a no-hitter in Seattle and was a rotation staple for years, while closer Kaz Sasaki was an All-Star and won an American League Rookie of the Year Award.
Furthermore, Kenji Johjima had a nice run with the Mariners at the catcher position.
The Dodgers and Padres are still considered the favorites, but the M's have a lot to offer on these fronts which makes them interesting.
And things could get more interesting for the M's if they land Sasaki, too. By landing Sasaki, they could have a stronger rationalization for trading Luis Castillo, which could allow them to go make additional moves in free agency.
