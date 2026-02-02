Seattle showed plenty of spirit and fire during Mariners FanFest weekend

At some point, the Mariners’ FanFest at T-Mobile Park turned from a group therapy session to a pep rally. While trying to explain their shortcomings last October and the two open spots in the infield, the focus soon shifted towards this season. Countless key players from last year’s team, which came within one win of the franchise’s first World Series appearance, let everyone know that they plan to improve on their accomplishments. And they weren't just blowing smoke; this team truly believes they can go all the way.

Although the March to the Fall Classic ended on a bittersweet note, that hasn't dampened the club's spirits heading towards Opening Day. Perhaps no one had a bigger bullhorn than star center fielder and team leader Julio Rodríguez, who assured the crowd that the club has grown following their fateful, Game 7 loss in the ALCS.

“I think this year is going to do wonders for us,” Rodríguez said. “I think we’re all in a better place.”

Josh Naylor, who signed a new multi-year deal to stay in Seattle, echoed J-Rod's sentiment. Now that he's found a home with Mariners, he wants to help the team achieve its potential greatness.

“I can’t wait to spend a full season here, make some great memories,” Naylor told the Seattle supporters. “My goal is to win a World Series every year, and [I] really want to try to do that for this city and this organization and everyone involved.”

The Mariners EXPECT to be better in 2026

The Mariners' stars don't really need any pressure from fans or observers. They've already taken on the mentality that they are going to put all the pieces together in 2026. And with longtime and beloved radio announcer Rick Rizzs stepping away at the end of the year, the group has an extra incentive to win it all. Seattle skipper Dan Wilson said over the weekend that he loves what he's seeing and hearing that attitude from his guys.

“I love this group,” Wilson said. “To have that core continue to be together, you can add pieces to that as we have. And I think Jerry [Dipoto] and Justin [Hollander] do an outstanding job of that. And the pieces, because there’s a core, the pieces fit in pretty quickly. I don’t anticipate that being any different.”

