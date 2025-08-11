Inside The Mariners

Legendary Manager Gives Seattle Mariners' Dan Wilson Advice as Team Rolls On

The Mariners hit the off day on Monday at 66-53, a season-high 13 games over .500. Dan Wilson has the crew rolling at the moment, but how should he handle things down the stretch?

The Seattle Mariners enter play on Monday at 66-53 and just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West race. Seattle hasn't won the division since 2001 and is the only franchise to never make the World Series.

However, this is the best lineup that the M's have had in years, so it feels like the best chance they've had to get to the Fall Classic since winning 116 games in 2001.

However, as the M's get to uncharted territory down the stretch, there is undoubtedly going to be pressure to finish the job and secure a postseason berth. And for a manager in Dan Wilson that's never led a team to the playoffs, that could potentially be a daunting task.

Fortunately, he's got experienced people on his staff in Manny Acta and Kevin Seitzer, and he's also got other connections in the industry at his disposal. Seitzer just helped the Braves win the World Series in 2021 and was regularly in the playoffs with Atlanta.

And apparently, former major league manager Joe Maddon, who won the World Series with the 2016 Chicago Cubs, is open to giving Wilson advice, as he did on MLB Network on Monday.

Speaking with Brian Kenny, Maddon implored Wilson to "do less, not more."

Maddon said that Wilson should not overload players with information and should reduce the amount of time spent on the field for players. He said that the staff and players should trust what they've done all season long.

Mariners managerial history

Manager

Years

Record

Playoff Appearances

Darrell Johnson

1977-1980

226-362-1

0

Maury Wills

1980-1981

26-56-1

0

Rene Lachemann

1981-1983

140-180

0

Del Crandall

1983-1984

91-131

0

Chuck Cottier

1984-1986

98-119

0

Dick Williams

1986-1988

159-192

0

Marty Martinez

1986

0-1

0

Jim Snyder

1988

45-60

0

Jim Lefebvre

1989-1991

233-253

0

Bill Plummer

1992

64-98

0

Lou Piniella

1993-2002

840-711

4

Bob Melvin

2003-2004

156-168

0

Mike Hargrove

2005-2007

192-210

0

John McLaren

2007-2008

68-88

0

Jim Riggelman

2008

36-54

0

Don Wakamatsu

2009-2010

127-147

0

Daren Brown

2010

19-31

0

Eric Wedge

2011-2013

213-273

0

Lloyd McClendon

2014-2015

163-161

0

Scott Servais

2016-2024

680-642

1

Dan Wilson

2024-2025

87-66

0

