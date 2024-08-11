Seattle Mariners Make Rare Team History with Another Shutout Performance
The Seattle Mariners shut out the New York Mets on Saturday night by a score of 4-0 at T-Mobile Park. The win moved Seattle to 62-56 on the season and kept them in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
The shutout for Seattle was the second consecutive shutout against the Mets. One day after Bryce Miller and Co. limited New York's offense, Logan Gilbert and Co. did the same.
Gilbert, an All-Star in 2024, went 7.0 innings. He allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out six. After a clunker against Boston on July 29, he's righted the ship in a big way. He's now 7-8 on the year with a 2.91 ERA. His poor win-loss record is a reflection of the M's offense and his general lack of run support, and not a reflection on how he's pitched this year. Though he's unlikely to win the award, he figures to be in the Cy Young conversation at season's end.
The back-to-back shutouts also helped accomplish some extremely rare history for the M's organization.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
the Mariners have yet to allow a run in this series
it’s the 2nd time this season and 24th time in franchise history they’ve thrown back-to-back team shutouts
they’ve never done so in 3 straight...yet
Seattle will get a chance to go for that history on Sunday night when they take on the Mets one more time. Luis Castillo will pitch for the Mariners, who are hosting 'Sunday Night Baseball' on ESPN for the first time since 2004.
First pitch is 4:10 p.m. PT.
