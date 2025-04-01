Logan Gilbert Brings Historic Mark Into Tuesday's Start vs. Detroit Tigers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners allowed six earned runs in the first 0.2 innings en route to a 9-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
The Mariners will look to get back on track when Logan Gilbert takes the hill against the Tigers at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Gilbert made the first Opening Day start of his career March 27 in a 4-2 win against the Athletics. He struck out eight batters in seven innings pitched. He allowed one earned on two hits (one home run). That quality start also kept the 2024 All-Star among elite company.
Gilbert became the third pitcher in Seattle history, alongside Randy Johnson (1994) and Felix Hernandez (2015) to throw seven or more innings while allowing two or less hits on Opening Day.
According to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR, Gilbert has a career 2.23 ERA in 94 innings pitched in March and April. That's second in the league among active pitchers with at least 10 career starts during those two months. He trails Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (2.08 ERA) in that category. Gilbert's ahead of notable names like the Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suarez (2.28 ERA), the Baltimore Orioles' John Means (2.29 ERA) and the Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom (2.39 ERA).
Gilbert had a 3.23 ERA with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts last season. He entered the year with the with the fourth-best odds to win the American League Cy Young Award (+1,000) according to BetMGM.
If Gilbert's Opening Day start is a sign of things to come for him in 2025, a Cy Young may very well be in his near future.
