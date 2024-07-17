Logan Gilbert Got an Awesome Gift From One of His Teammates For Making All-Star Team
Logan Gilbert couldn't pitch in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but that doesn't mean that he couldn't walk down the red carpet in style.
Representing the Seattle Mariners, Gilbert was unable to pitch because he had started the M's game on Sunday. However, teammate Luis Castillo made sure that he was dressed for the event, outfitting him with a brand new watch.
Castillo seems to have a good sense of fashion, so of all the Mariners, he seems like one of the guys that you would trust most to make a good gift in this area. Perhaps Julio Rodriguez could be in the mix, or Bryce Miller - though his selections would likely be more cowboy-themed.
Despite not being able to pitch in the game, it was an incredible honor for Gilbert to be selected. It's his first All-Star appearance and comes on the heels of a fantastic first half of the season in which he went 6-5 with a 2.79 ERA. He's struck out 124 batters in 132.1 innings and is one of the main reasons why the Mariners will enter the second half of the year at 1.0 game up in the American League West.
The M's will open up the second half with the Houston Astros, who trail them by that one game in the division. Gilbert is certain to pitch in that series, though it hasn't been publicly announced as to when. In addition to Gilbert, you can bet that Castillo and George Kirby will pitch as well.
