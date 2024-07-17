Seattle Mariner Fans Disappointed by All-Star's Absence
Seattle Mariners fans expressed excitement on Friday when reliever Andres Munoz was named to his first-ever All-Star game as a replacement for Logan Gilbert, who was unable to pitch after getting a start on Sunday.
That excitement turned to disappointment during the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
The good — the American League won 5-3 after scoring five unanswered runs against the National League. The bad — Munoz didn't get any time on the mound.
Munoz was one of three AL pitchers to not see any time on the mound with the Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Anderson and the New York Yankees' Clay Holmes.
Mariners fans were quick to notice and quick to express their disappointment on social media:
There was a campaign by Mariners fans to get Munoz in the All-Star Game after it became clear that Gilbert wasn't able to go.
The disappointment was understandable after those fans championed Munoz's All-Star selection.
Seattle fans also missed the opportunity to see Munoz pitch against arguably their favorite non-Mariner in recent history, Shohei Ohtani.
The day wasn't a total loss for Munoz. He and his significant other got to show out on the red carpet a few hours before the Midsummer Classic.
According to a Tweet from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, Munoz was not told before the All-Star Game whether he would pitch or not but was prepared to go if necessary.
Seattle Sports producer Mike Lefko had a glass-half full way of looking at Munoz lack of involvement in the All-Star Game:
He's not too far off. Munoz will now have even more rest and will be prepared in late-game situations to take on the Houston Astros on Friday.
Munoz has a 1.41 ERA this season with 15 saves. He leads the league with six saves of four or more outs.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PRESENT AND FUTURE LINK UP: Seattle Mariners 2024 first round draft pick Jurrangelo Cijntje and 2024 All-Star Logan Gilbert connected and talked at the 2024 All-Star Game. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DRAFT EXPRESSES EXCITEMENT: The Seattle Mariners drafted Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje with the 15th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHING STAFF ONE OF A FEW: The Seattle Mariners are one of two teams in the major leagues to go into the All-Star break with three pitchers having 10 or more quality starts. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady