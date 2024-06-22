Gilbert Shines, Offense Gets Going as M's Even Series; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon, toppling the Miami Marlins by a score of 9-0 at loanDepot Park. The offense broke out in a big way and Logan Gilbert continued to make an All-Star push on the mound, tossing 8.0 scoreless innings. The win moves the Mariners to 45-34 on the season and they continue to pace the American League West. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story
Gilbert continued his excellent season, and did so with the backing of some much-needed run support. In his eight scoreless innings, Gilbert gave up just four hits and one walk. He struck out six and lowered his season ERA to 2.71 while moving to 5-4. Furthermore, the M's pounded out 15 hits in the win, hitting six extra-base hits in the process.
The Big Plays
The M's had a 2-0 lead in the first after a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly and unlike Friday night, they continued to add on. They scored four runs in the fourth inning, getting a Dom Canzone RBI single, a Ryan Bliss single, and a two-run error.
Canzone made it 7-0 in the fifth with his seventh homer of the season.
Bliss continued his hot day at the plate with a double in the eighth.
Odds and Ends
Josh Rojas (2-for-5), Canzone (4-for-5), Moore (2-for-5) and Bliss (3-for-4) all had multi-hit games... Julio Rodriguez took his first day off of the season... Every starter had a hit except Mitch Garver... Gilbert has three outings of 8.0 scoreless innings this year, most in baseball... The Marlins scratched starting pitcher Braxton Garrett from Sunday's series finale... Rojas committed two errors defensively.
