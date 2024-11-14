Long-Time Seattle Mariners Announcer Dave Sims Nearing Deal for New York Yankees Job
The pre-2025 MLB offseason is still in its infancy, and so far the biggest change to the Seattle Mariners might come in the broadcast booth rather than on the field.
Dave Sims has been a constant voice for the Mariners for nearly a generation. He's been covering Seattle games since 2007 and won three consecutive Washington Sportscaster of the Year awards from 2018-2020.
Sims' Mariners games called includes the only perfect game in franchise history thrown by Felix Hernandez on Aug. 15, 2012.
But it seems like Sims' time in the Pacific Northwest is nearing an end.
Per a report from Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees beat writer for the New York Post, Sims is nearing a deal to be WFAN's new Yankees play-by-play announcer. Heyman said in the report that a deal is not yet in place.
Sims would be replacing John Sterling, who had the role for 35 years and returned to call New York's postseason run in 2024, which included an American League pennant.
Sims' journalism career spans over 40 years. He started as a writer for the New York Daily News before shifting over to radio and TV broadcasting. Sims, a Philadelphia native, previously worked for WFAN as a sports talk show host from 1989-1993.
Sims has covered Big East basketball in its heyday, the Summer Olympics, Sunday Night Football, the New York Knicks and even the short-lived United Football League (2009-2012).
Sims would be closer to his East Coast roots with WFAN in a market, and radio station, that he knows very well.
On top of Seattle looking to improve its club on the field, the team-owned ROOT Sports will now be looking for a play-by-play announcer to replace Sims. A tall task.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MLB INSIDER PROVIDES OFFSEASON OUTLOOK FOR FORMER MARINERS SECOND BASEMAN: ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan provided some details on what the future of Jorge Polanco could be. CLICK HERE
MARINERS REPORTEDLY PREPARING A PITCH FOR SASAKI: The Seattle Mariners will make an attempt to sign Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki when he is posted for free agency. CLICK HERE
MARINERS REPORTEDLY MONITORING INTERESTING THIRD BASEMAN: The Seattle Mariners are reportedly in play for a nine-year veteran and former Chicago White Sox infielder. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.